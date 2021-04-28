AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 28 9:10 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen attends reopening of The Recovery Cafe in Everett, WA – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen attends reopening of The Recovery Cafe, a ‘safe space for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction to pursue recovery in a group setting’

Location: 1212 California St, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

This event is open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 28 – Friday, Apr. 30 Salmon Recovery Conference (virtual)

Weblinks: https://rco.wa.gov/salmon-recovery/salmon-recovery-conference/, https://twitter.com/WSRCO, #salmonrecoveryconference

Contacts: Susan Zemek, Recreation and Conservation Office, Susan.Zemek@rco.wa.gov, 1 360 902 3081, 1 360 764 9349

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 29 4:00 PM House Dems celebrate ‘progressive grassroots wins’ of Biden administration first 100 days (virtual) – Progressive Caucus Action Fund holds virtual town hall to ‘take stock of the grassroots wins during the first 100 days of the Biden administration’. Speakers include Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, Grace Meng, and Marie Newman, Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell, Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder LaTosha Brown New Georgia Project Action Fund Nse Ufot, CEO, Care In Action Senior Advisor Ai-jen Poo, and Progressive Caucus Action Fund Policy Director Alan Barber,

Weblinks: http://www.progressivecaucuscenter.org, https://twitter.com/WeBuildProgress

Contacts: Jessica Juarez Scruggs, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, jessica@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 206 321 0803; Parker Breza, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, parker@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 612 383 9555;

Live on Facebook @WeAct4Progress with Act.TV

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 29 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 29 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 29 Amazon.com: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Apr. 30 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

——————–

Friday, Apr. 30 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345