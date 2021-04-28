Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchet 54, Roosevelt 39
Eastside Catholic 88, Cleveland 46
Ingraham 63, Lincoln 46
Nathan Hale 50, Ballard 47
Rainier Beach 94, Chief Sealth 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 40, Nathan Hale 23
Eastside Catholic 53, Cleveland 8
Ingraham 37, Lincoln 12
Rainier Beach 48, Chief Sealth 47
Roosevelt 46, Lakeside (Seattle) 42
Seattle Prep 58, Blanchet 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hazen vs. Mount Si, ccd.
Inglemoor vs. Bothell, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
