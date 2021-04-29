BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Free beer, pot and doughnuts. Savings bonds. A chance to win an all-terrain vehicle. Places around the U.S. are offering incentives to try to energize the nation’s slowing vaccination drive and get reluctant Americans to roll up their sleeves. By Carla K. Johnson and Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 1000 words.

NUCLEAR SITE LEAKING TANK

SPOKANE, Wash. — An underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground, the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON RESULTS

NEW YORK — Amazon’s pandemic boom isn’t showing signs of slowing down. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

NEWHOUSE CHALLENGERS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state voted to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this year, and he has the primary challengers to prove it. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

CLARK COUNTY DEPUTY SHOOTING

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A statewide panel of prosecutors from Washington state will examine an investigation into a fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a Clark County deputy early February that indicated the officer fired as he was grappling with the driver, who had refused orders to get out of his car and instead put the vehicle in motion. SENT: 510 words.

FILM WHAT DRIVES US

NEW YORK — Rocker and filmmaker Dave Grohl thought he was making a nostalgic documentary about the formative days of famous musicians. But then the pandemic happened. By David Bauder. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

BIDEN JUDICIAL NOMINEES

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday another diverse group of candidates for his second round of judicial nominations, a day after some in his first slate of picks went before a Senate committee. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos.

FBN–Seahawks-Nkemdiche: Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

BUS DETENTIONS: Feds will pay $35K to two men stopped at Spokane bus station.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: Brown extends Oregon COVID emergency as cases spike.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FAKE TESTING SITES: Fake COVID-19 testing sites appear in Edmonds.

FATAL STABBING CHARGES: Man charged in the fatal stabbing of Bothell neighbor

DROUGHT PACIFIC NORTHWEST: Despite snow, rain, Pacific Northwest faces drought