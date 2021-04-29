Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Despite a healthy amount of snowfall in the North Cascades over the winter and some recent rain, the Pacific Northwest slid into the “abnormally dry” drought category last week. Kelsey Jencso of the Montana Climate Office says there’s been an intensification of dryness since February. Much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho are already experiencing moderate, severe and even extreme levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Ryan Lucas of the NOAA’s Northwest River Forecast Center said low precipitation will likely continue through July. He says rainfall isn’t keeping pace with normal levels.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law. The Republican governor signed the bill late Wednesday. It allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students, and have been holding up education budget bills until Little signed this bill involving what is taught in schools.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing is expected to last one day. The investigation into von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March after the intern told a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant. The Boise Police Department is investigating. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations and maintains the sexual activity was consensual.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 30 retired state, federal and tribal wildlife managers want Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little to veto a bill backed by agricultural interests that could cut the state’s wolf population by 90%. The former workers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and others in a letter to Little on Wednesday say the methods for killing wolves allowed in the measure violate longstanding wildlife management practices and sportsmen ethics. The measure allows the killing of wolf pups and nursing mothers. Backers say changes to Idaho law could cut the wolf population from 1,500 to 150. They say there are too many wolves, and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife.