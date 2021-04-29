Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been found dead at a northern Arizona campsite and an Oregon man she was travelling with has been arrested. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they were notified Tuesday by police in Milwaukie, Oregon about a possible missing and endangered woman who may be in the Flagstaff area. Sheriff’s deputies began contacting campers and handing out flyers of Benjamin Mota and 38-year-old Melisa Rose Wheeler, both from Oregon. They say one camper recognized the woman and identified the couple’s camping location, but Wheeler was found dead. They say Mota returned to Oregon in the victim’s vehicle. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond on suspicion of second-degree murder as he awaits extradition to northern Arizona.

UNDATED (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon and Washington, their governors quickly reacted with shutdowns. Now they are about to impose new restrictions again as infections and hospitalizations rise. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will put 15 counties encompassing the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday. Restrictions include banning indoor restaurant dining. As Brown issued her order on Tuesday, she said rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to order new restrictions next week for several counties, likely including the state’s largest. His restrictions would force businesses and churches to reduce indoor capacity.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Tigard police officer who shot and killed a man in January has been hired by the Port of Portland Police Department while a criminal investigation continues. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Gabriel Maldonado started working at the agency April 19. According to the Tigard Police Department, Maldonado shot and killed Jacob MacDuff while responding to a domestic violence call. The department said MacDuff was in his car with a knife when officers tried to arrest him. Tigard police said MacDuff refused to surrender and an officer shot him during the struggle. A Port of Portland spokesperson said Wednesday Maldonado has now been placed on paid leave pending the results of the district attorney’s investigation.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A Grants Pass area man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his father-in-law and extensively injuring his wife and stepdaughter. The Mail Tribune reports 58-year-old David Hodges was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Hodges fatally shot and stabbed 64-year-old Richard Rudolph on Sept. 20, 2019, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Alyssa Claseman. Hodges also pleaded guilty to two attempted murder charges for hurting his then-wife and 16-year-old stepdaughter. Claseman said both will be dealing with physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives.