Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state panel of prosecutors will examine an investigation into a fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a Clark County deputy in early February. The investigation indicated that the officer fired as he was grappling with the driver, who had refused orders to get out of his car and instead put the vehicle in motion. The Columbian newspaper reported that the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys created the panel to help assess whether the deputy’s actions were legally justified in the death of 30-year-old Jenoah Donald. The case will be the first reviewed under the new model.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state voted to impeach President Donald Trump this year, and he has the primary challengers to prove it. At least three Republicans have said they will challenge Newhouse in next year’s election for the 4th District U.S. House seat, representing central Washington. They include former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, and Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler. Newhouse was easily re-elected last November, and has been in Congress since 2015. He has said he will run for a fifth term in 2022, even though many Republican county organizations demanded that Newhouse resign after becoming one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year.

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Two fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites appeared in downtown Edmonds and local police are warning people to be alert. The Daily Herald reports Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure said one phony testing site was in front of a Starbucks and the other was near the ferry terminal on Tuesday. The sites have since been removed. McClure says police have not cited or arrested anyone as of Wednesday afternoon and are continuing to investigate. The fake testing sites were set up with a folding table and medical-appearing paraphernalia resembling that used for COVID-19 tests. Fraudulent health care workers instructed people to provide their names, birthdays and other personal information. McClure said concerned citizens alerted police.

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of a Bothell resident. John Huynh was stabbed in the heart Sunday evening just after stopping to talk to a resident of his Bothell apartment building who had flipped him off for unknown reasons. Huynh died at the scene. Ian Williams — who didn’t know Huynh and hadn’t had any disputes with him — remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He is to be arraigned May 12. Court records do not yet show which attorney is representing Williams.