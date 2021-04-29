Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5. Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss. The Astros pulled ahead in the eighth without an extra-base hit. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero. An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder’s choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel. Will Vest came in and walked Castro, and Jose Altuve followed with a sacrifice fly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists, and Norman Powell added 24 points, helping the Portland Trail Blazers solidify their hold on seventh place in the West with a 130-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 as Portland moved two games ahead of Memphis and San Antonio, which lost 116-111 at Miami. Jonas Valancuinas led Memphis with 19 points, and Dillon Brooks had 18. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 points and Ja Morant added 10 points and eight assists, but was 3 of 11 from the field as the Grizzlies lost their second straight.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are talking about their relationship with their starting quarterback after months of silence on the subject. From their standpoint, everything is just fine with Russell Wilson despite speculation earlier in the offseason about his future in Seattle. Wilson’s situation became a topic of conversation after he made comments following the Super Bowl that raised questions about whether the Seahawks were doing enough to put a winning product around him. Carroll and Schneider hadn’t addressed the situation until the eve of Thursday’s draft, where the Seahawks are expected to be abnormally quiet. The Seahawks’ three draft picks are the fewest in franchise history.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to pull the Portland Timbers into a 1-1 draw with Club America in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. Club America took the lead on Roger Martinez’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time. Portland peppered America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a flurry of second-half shots, especially in the final 20 minutes but were unable to break through until Mora’s PK. The teams play again next week at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.