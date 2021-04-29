IdaCorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 89 cents.

The utility company posted revenue of $316.1 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $4.80 per share.

IdaCorp shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

