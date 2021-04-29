AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 29.

Thursday, Apr. 29 10:30 AM Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl asks public for information regarding arson fire in Hailey – Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl announces his office is ‘seeking information regarding an arson fire that occurred in Hailey on 15 March’ and that ‘an award of up to $5,000 will be offered for information leading to an arrest’

Location: The Croy Street Exchange building, 211 Croy St, Hailey, ID

Weblinks: https://doi.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Megan Dembi, Idaho Department of Insurance, megan.dembi@doi.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 4312

Thursday, Apr. 29 – Thursday, May. 06 Idaho Gives – Idaho Gives, designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits

Weblinks: http://www.idahononprofits.org/, https://twitter.com/idahononprofits

Contacts: Idaho Nonprofit Center , alittle@idahononprofits.org, 1 208 424 2229

Friday, Apr. 30 11:00 AM Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County hosts hiring fair

Location: Boys & Girls Club Of Ada County – Moseley Center, 610 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID

Weblinks: https://www.adaclubs.org/

Contacts: Theresa Worl, Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, theresa@adaclubs.org, 1 208 639 3171