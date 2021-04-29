Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Ethics committee votes to censure Idaho lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee has voted to censure and suspend Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger in connection with allegations that he raped a 19-year-old intern. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. The Boise Police Department is investigating the case, and von Ehlinger has not been charged. The ethics hearing isn’t a criminal proceeding. Instead, it’s intended to help committee members decide whether von Ehlinger should face penalties for “conduct unbecoming” of a lawmaker.

Despite snow, rain, Pacific Northwest faces drought

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Despite a healthy amount of snowfall in the North Cascades over the winter and some recent rain, the Pacific Northwest slid into the “abnormally dry” drought category last week. Kelsey Jencso of the Montana Climate Office says there’s been an intensification of dryness since February. Much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho are already experiencing moderate, severe and even extreme levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Ryan Lucas of the NOAA’s Northwest River Forecast Center said low precipitation will likely continue through July. He says rainfall isn’t keeping pace with normal levels.

Idaho governor signs ‘nondiscrimination’ education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law. The Republican governor signed the bill late Wednesday. It allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students, and have been holding up education budget bills until Little signed this bill involving what is taught in schools.

Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing is expected to last one day. The investigation into von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March after the intern told a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant. The Boise Police Department is investigating. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations and maintains the sexual activity was consensual.

Ex-wildlife managers want veto of Idaho wolf-killing bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 30 retired state, federal and tribal wildlife managers want Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little to veto a bill backed by agricultural interests that could cut the state’s wolf population by 90%. The former workers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and others in a letter to Little on Wednesday say the methods for killing wolves allowed in the measure violate longstanding wildlife management practices and sportsmen ethics. The measure allows the killing of wolf pups and nursing mothers. Backers say changes to Idaho law could cut the wolf population from 1,500 to 150. They say there are too many wolves, and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife.

‘Fetal heartbeat’ in abortion laws taps emotion, not science

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ohio maternal fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michael Cackovic says Republican-backed laws banning abortions at what they term the “first detectable fetal heartbeat” defy science. He says at the point where advanced ultrasound technology can detect a steady repetitive rhythm, the embryo isn’t yet a fetus and it doesn’t have a heart. The assertion by proponents that abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy “stops a beating heart” may have helped propel so-called “heartbeat bills” to defy constitutional concerns to become law in 13 states. None has taken effect due to court challenges, the latest being argued Thursday in Tennessee.