Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WOMAN CAMPER KILLED-SUSPECT ARRESTED

Oregon woman found dead at Arizona campsite; Suspect jailed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been found dead at a northern Arizona campsite and an Oregon man she was travelling with has been arrested. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they were notified Tuesday by police in Milwaukie, Oregon about a possible missing and endangered woman who may be in the Flagstaff area. Sheriff’s deputies began contacting campers and handing out flyers of Benjamin Mota and 38-year-old Melisa Rose Wheeler, both from Oregon. They say one camper recognized the woman and identified the couple’s camping location, but Wheeler was found dead. They say Mota returned to Oregon in the victim’s vehicle. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond on suspicion of second-degree murder as he awaits extradition to northern Arizona.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon and Washington, their governors quickly reacted with shutdowns. Now they are about to impose new restrictions again as infections and hospitalizations rise. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will put 15 counties encompassing the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday. Restrictions include banning indoor restaurant dining. As Brown issued her order on Tuesday, she said rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to order new restrictions next week for several counties, likely including the state’s largest. His restrictions would force businesses and churches to reduce indoor capacity.

COP UNDER INVESTIGATION-HIRED

Cop who killed man gets new job amid criminal investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Tigard police officer who shot and killed a man in January has been hired by the Port of Portland Police Department while a criminal investigation continues. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Gabriel Maldonado started working at the agency April 19. According to the Tigard Police Department, Maldonado shot and killed Jacob MacDuff while responding to a domestic violence call. The department said MacDuff was in his car with a knife when officers tried to arrest him. Tigard police said MacDuff refused to surrender and an officer shot him during the struggle. A Port of Portland spokesperson said Wednesday Maldonado has now been placed on paid leave pending the results of the district attorney’s investigation.

MURDER SENTENCE

Man who killed 1 family member, hurt 2 others gets life

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A Grants Pass area man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his father-in-law and extensively injuring his wife and stepdaughter. The Mail Tribune reports 58-year-old David Hodges was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Hodges fatally shot and stabbed 64-year-old Richard Rudolph on Sept. 20, 2019, according to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Alyssa Claseman. Hodges also pleaded guilty to two attempted murder charges for hurting his then-wife and 16-year-old stepdaughter. Claseman said both will be dealing with physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives.

BOOKS-CARMELO ANTHONY

Carmelo Anthony memoir coming out in September

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony’s life story includes a great deal besides basketball. The 10-time NBA All-Star has a memoir coming out September 14 that publisher Gallery Books is calling “raw and inspirational.” It traces his rise from housing projects in New York City and Baltimore to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and one of the NBA’s top scorers. The book is called “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” and is co-written by D. Watkins. Anthony is currently with the Portland Trail Blazers. He previously played for the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks among other teams.

OREGON TECH FACULTY STRIKE

Oregon Tech faculty go on strike

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Tech’s faculty union has gone on strike. The Herald and News reports picket lines were seen Monday on the Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses. The newspaper said the scene marked the first faculty-wide strike in the history of higher education in Oregon. According to Oregon Tech, classes will continue as scheduled, despite the lack of professors. Oregon Tech Dean of Students Erin Foley says classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have not gone on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors brought in from outside the university system. President Nagi Naganathan said the school remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-FENCE FINE

Portland waives $11M in federal courthouse fence fines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say the city has agreed to waive $11 million in fines against the U.S. government for a fence around the federal courthouse that was blocking a bike lane. KATU-TV reports Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera said Tuesday it will forgo the fines as long as the fence is kept off the street. Last summer during protests sparked by a white police officer killing a Black man in Minneapolis, the federal government put up a fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse to protect it. It blocked a bike lane that the city called “one of the busiest bike routes in the country.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-SHUTDOWN

Counties with Oregon’s biggest cities moved to extreme risk

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, saying rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, moved 15 counties into the extreme risk category Tuesday, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. Some of the state’s biggest cities, including Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene, are in the counties that will be in the most dire category, effective Friday. Brown said if the state doesn’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19. The move comes as the supply of vaccines is exceeding demand.