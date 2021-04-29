Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL STABBING-CHARGES

Man charged in the fatal stabbing of Bothell neighbor

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of a Bothell resident. John Huynh was stabbed in the heart Sunday evening just after stopping to talk to a resident of his Bothell apartment building who had flipped him off for unknown reasons. Huynh died at the scene. Ian Williams — who didn’t know Huynh and hadn’t had any disputes with him — remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He is to be arraigned May 12. Court records do not yet show which attorney is representing Williams.

DROUGHT-PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Despite snow, rain, Pacific Northwest faces drought

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Despite a healthy amount of snowfall in the North Cascades over the winter and some recent rain, the Pacific Northwest slid into the “abnormally dry” drought category last week. Kelsey Jencso of the Montana Climate Office says there’s been an intensification of dryness since February. Much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho are already experiencing moderate, severe and even extreme levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Ryan Lucas of the NOAA’s Northwest River Forecast Center said low precipitation will likely continue through July. He says rainfall isn’t keeping pace with normal levels.

BIDEN-JUDICIAL NOMINEES

Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing another diverse group of candidates for his second round of judicial nominations, a day after some in his first slate of picks went before the U.S. Senate. The second round of nominees, released Thursday, includes a woman who would be the first Asian American appointed a federal judge to the Western District of Washington, a Latino who is currently the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata, Washington, and a woman who is a longtime labor and employment litigation attorney in New Jersey. The Associated Press obtained a draft of the list.

CAPITAL GAINS TAX-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit filed to block new Washington capital gains tax

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed seeking to block the new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets that the Washington Legislature approved this week. KUOW reports the conservative Freedom Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of five individuals and one couple. The legal action in Douglas County, Washington, says the 7 percent tax on gains above $250,000 is an unconstitutional income tax. According to the lawsuit, all of the plaintiffs own capital assets and would potentially be subject to the tax. Supporters of the capital gains tax have said it’s an excise tax, not an income tax, and say that by taxing the state’s wealthiest residents it will make Washington’s tax code less regressive.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon and Washington, their governors quickly reacted with shutdowns. Now they are about to impose new restrictions again as infections and hospitalizations rise. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will put 15 counties encompassing the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday. Restrictions include banning indoor restaurant dining. As Brown issued her order on Tuesday, she said rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to order new restrictions next week for several counties, likely including the state’s largest. His restrictions would force businesses and churches to reduce indoor capacity.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WSU VACCINES

Washington State University to require COVID-19 vaccine

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations this fall for students and employees. The Spokesman-Review reports school President Kirk Schulz made the announcement Wednesday. Students who are participating in fully online or remote programs are automatically exempted. The requirement will include Washington State University Pullman students living in university housing. Proof of vaccination from those students will need to be submitted by Aug. 6. The school joins private universities Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University in mandating vaccines for students in Washington state.

SEATTLE MAYOR-THREAT ARREST

Threatening voicemail left for Seattle mayor, man arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a suburban Seattle man has been arrested in connection with a voicemail threatening Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan. Seattle police said detectives were told on Tuesday that a man had left a voicemail that morning at the mayor’s office saying he wanted to kill her. Police say they identified the caller and determined the call came from a home in Auburn. Police say officers arrested a 43-year-old man at the home and booked him in to King County jail for investigation of telephone harassment. A Seattle firefighter was arrested in February and accused of emailing threats to City Councilmember Kshama Sawant.

SEATTLE POLICE STAFFING

Over 200 Seattle police officers quit amid nation protests

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department said more than 200 officers have left their jobs since last year. The departing officers have cited what they call an anti-police climate in Seattle, City Council policies and disagreements with police department leadership. Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday that the department is in what he called a staffing crisis. Exit interviews reveal that some departing officers retired early and that others left for policing jobs in different cities or private sector jobs. The City Council is considering new cuts of $5.4 million to the police department’s budget. Durkan is cautioning against additional cuts and activists have applauded the reductions.

CHILD SHOT FATHER ARRESTED

Police say child shot while father handled gun dies

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way police on Wednesday said an 8-year-old girl who was shot by her father while he was apparently handling a gun inside the family’s apartment has died. KOMO-TV reports the child was taken Sunday afternoon to St. Francis Hospital before she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where she died. Investigators had said previously that the girl was not expected to survive the gunshot injuries. The child’s father, identified as Cherith Wallace, was arrested. Authorities haven’t said what charges he is facing. St. Francis Hospital administrators called Federal Way police around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after someone took the girl in a private vehicle to the hospital.

KING COUNTY-FIREWORKS BAN

King County Council bans fireworks in unincorporated areas

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Council has narrowly voted to ban fireworks in unincorporated areas. KING-5 reports the ban passed with a 5-4 vote on Tuesday. It prohibits the retail sale and use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated King County. It will go into effect in 2022. Public firework displays will still be allowed with a permit from the fire marshal — with a limit of two displays per year on a property. According to South King County Fire & Rescue, more than 77% of county residents already live within city limits that have banned fireworks.