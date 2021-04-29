Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s attorney general and a district attorney announced Thursday that a joint investigation will be conducted into the police killing of Robert Delgado in Portland. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 260 words.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon House on Thursday passed a bill, after emotional debate on both sides, that would mandate safe storage of firearms and ban them from the state Capitol. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 500 words.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground, the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

SALEM, Ore. — A measure passed by the Oregon state House would prohibit public schools and employers from discriminating against hairstyles associated with race. SENT: 230 words.

PORTLAND BUSINESS ALLIANCE FINED: Portland Business Alliance fined over city lobbying rules.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: Brown extends Oregon COVID emergency as cases spike.

WANTED MAN FATAL CRASH: Man wanted in Oregon arrested after Nevada crash kills child.

OREGON EARTHQUAKES: Quakes strike off Oregon coast, no tsunami expected.

DROUGHT PACIFIC NORTHWEST: Despite snow, rain, Pacific Northwest faces drought

