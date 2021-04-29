US Ecology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $796,000 in its first quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The radioactive and hazardous waste services company posted revenue of $228.6 million in the period.

US Ecology expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $940 million to $990 million.

US Ecology shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.47, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

