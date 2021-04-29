AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 29.

Thursday, Apr. 29 11:30 AM King County Executive Constantine announces how American Rescue Plan funds housing programs – King County Executive Dow Constantine holds press conference to detail how King County will provide shelter or housing to 500 people currently experiencing homelessness in downtown Seattle and Sodo using funding from the American Rescue Plan

Location: 10204 9th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 29 12:30 PM Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force roundtable on substance use disorder during COVID-19 (virtual) – Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force holds virtual roundtable on ‘Dual Crisis: COVID-19 and Substance Use Disorder’, exploring how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the ongoing substance use crisis across the country * Hosted by Task Force co-chairs Democratic Reps. Annie Kuster and David Trone, and Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Jaime Herrera Beutler

Weblinks: http://kuster.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepAnnieKuster

Contacts: Jen Fox, Office of Rep. Annie Kuster, jen.fox@mail.house.gov, 1 202 597 1894

Members of the press who wish to attend should RSVP to Jen Fox at Jen.Fox@mail.house.gov.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 29 2:15 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits full-time training program at Organic Farm School, 6390 Maxwelton Rd, Clinton, WA (2:15 PM PDT), visits Spoiled Dog Winery to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program, 5881 Maxwelton Rd, Langley, WA (3:05 PM PDT), and visits Dungeness Construction Corporation, South Whidbey Commons, 124 Second St, Langley (4:15 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 29 2:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee announces new Department of Corrections secretary – Washington Governor Jay Inslee holds press conference to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic and announce the new state Department of Corrections secretary, who joins Inslee to provide brief remarks and answer questions. Other speakers include Department of Health COVID-19 Response Deputy Director Lacy Fehrenbach

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e385422634b80fa15d3834d0b74ad11ae

Thursday, Apr. 29 4:00 PM House Dems celebrate ‘progressive grassroots wins’ of Biden administration first 100 days (virtual) – Progressive Caucus Action Fund holds virtual town hall to ‘take stock of the grassroots wins during the first 100 days of the Biden administration’. Speakers include Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, Grace Meng, and Marie Newman, Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell, Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder LaTosha Brown New Georgia Project Action Fund Nse Ufot, CEO, Care In Action Senior Advisor Ai-jen Poo, and Progressive Caucus Action Fund Policy Director Alan Barber,

Weblinks: http://www.progressivecaucuscenter.org, https://twitter.com/WeBuildProgress

Contacts: Jessica Juarez Scruggs, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, jessica@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 206 321 0803; Parker Breza, Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, parker@progressivecaucuscenter.org, 1 612 383 9555;

Live on Facebook @WeAct4Progress with Act.TV

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Apr. 29 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

Thursday, Apr. 29 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q3 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

Thursday, Apr. 29 Amazon.com: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 30 5:30 PM Protest calls on President Biden to waive IP rights on vaccines – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant leads protest calling on President Joe Biden to ‘immediately waive the intellectual property restrictions on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine’

Location: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 500 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Apr. 30 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Friday, Apr. 30 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Saturday, May. 01 8:40 AM Windermere Cup Regatta – Annual Windermere Cup Regatta, held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year competitors for the trophy include the men and women’s varsity eights from the University of Washington and the University of California Berkeley * Last year’s race was cancelled

Location: Montlake Cut, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.windermerecup.com, https://twitter.com/WindermereCup, #WindermereCup

Contacts: Windermere Services Company, events@windermere.com, 1 206 527 3801

Saturday, May. 01 Washington state opens coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Washingtonians over 16 years

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136