Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 65, Seattle Prep 43
Bothell 59, Inglemoor 39
Eastlake 66, Juanita 41
Eastside Catholic 68, Garfield 64
Ingraham 73, Nathan Hale 70
Mercer Island 67, Sammamish 32
O’Dea 82, Chief Sealth 32
Prairie 54, Kelso 49
Skyline 58, Mount Si 57
Union 65, Camas 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas 60, Union 41
Eastlake 61, Juanita 43
Garfield 62, Eastside Catholic 56
Hazen 67, Liberty 61
Heritage 48, Battle Ground 24
Lakeside (Seattle) 47, Blanchet 38
Sammamish 41, Mercer Island 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bothell vs. Inglemoor, ccd.
Mount Si vs. Skyline, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments