Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general and a district attorney announced a joint investigation will be conducted into the police killing of Robert Delgado in Portland. The shooting occurred April 16 after a 911 caller reported Delgado had been seen practicing quick-draws in a park with what looked like a pistol but was not pointing it at anyone. Minutes after officers arrived, Officer Zachary DeLong shot and killed Delgado. It turned out the handgun was a replica. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt expect a grand jury will determine if the use of deadly force was a legal act of self-defense or defense of others.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has passed a bill, after emotional debate on both sides, that would mandate safe storage of firearms and ban them from the state Capitol. The bill next goes to the Senate, which had passed a much narrower version of the bill before it was amended. Two separate gun bills had been watered down somewhat and then combined into one measure. The bill is aimed at reducing the number of accidentally shootings by children who get ahold of guns, of suicides and of mass shootings. Republican lawmakers said the bill will deprive people the ability to protect themselves.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California man who drove a pickup truck through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd last year has agreed to plead guilty to federal firearms offenses. No one was hurt in the incident in Pasadena but the case involves an illegally obtained gun that 28-year-old Benjamin Jong Ren Hung brought with him to counterprotest. The San Marino resident who also has a home in Lodi entered into a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The felonies involve firearms illegally purchased in Oregon and Washington.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure passed by the Oregon state House would prohibit public schools and employers from discriminating against hairstyles associated with race. Following a 58-0 vote Wednesday, the bill now heads to the state Senate. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports House Bill 2935 would expand existing laws against discrimination to explicitly include “physical characteristics that are historically associated with race,” including hair styles such as braids, locs and twists. The bill is part of a national campaign that emerged after a Black high school wrestler in New Jersey was forced to cut off his dreadlocks before competing in 2018.