Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Friday morning in downtown Monroe. Some streets in the area were blocked by the train, which stopped after the accident and remained there during the death investigation. Police and medics responded to the scene, east of the Main Street railroad crossing, at about 6:15 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being struck by a train, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

SEATTLE (AP) — The mother of a 19-year-old Seattle man fatally shot during last summer’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit claims officials were negligent in allowing Seattle police to abandon the department’s East Precinct and surrounding area. It says that decision invited lawlessness that led to his death. Donnitta Sinclair’s son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was shot and killed across the street from Cal Anderson Park on June 20. She alleges in her lawsuit that bad decisions, confusion, miscommunication and poor planning by city officials contributed to his death.

DENVER (AP) — As marijuana legalization proliferates in the U.S., social equity has been a selling point. The goal is to have more Black people and other minorities in ownership positions to make up for decades of drug laws that disproportionately punished them. But so far the desire for equity has far outstripped realities. The limited statistics available indicate business owners and investors at the top of the booming legal industry remain overwhelmingly white. One reason is that aspiring minority owners with little or no business experience are overmatched in a cutthroat market dominated by large international companies. Colorado rolled out its equity program earlier this year. It includes a provision allowing new license holders to partner and learn from an existing marijuana business owner.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground. The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday that Tank B-109 holds 123,000 gallons of radioactive waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The giant tank was constructed during the Manhattan Project and received waste from Hanford operations from 1946 to 1976. The Washington state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were notified. The Energy Department says the small leak produces no increased health or safety risk to the Hanford workforce or the public.