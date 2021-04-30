Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — While most of the league was sweating out picks and possible deals, the Seattle Seahawks were sitting back celebrating. In their eyes, the Seahawks first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft played for Seattle last season in the form of safety Jamal Adams. Seattle traded its first round picks for 2021 and 2022 to New York as part of the deal that landed Adams last summer. Seattle has normally gone heavy on picks in the draft but this year changed its plans. Seattle has just three selections beginning with No. 56 overall in the second round on Friday.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. Nkemdiche was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop. Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts. His best season came in 2018 when he had a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks, before a knee injury cut short his season. Nkemdiche last played in the NFL in 2019 with Miami, where he appeared in two games.

HOUSTON (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep. Kikuchi did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth, and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter. Trammell hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning, a ball that appeared to graze the glove of a leaping Chas McCormick at the right-field wall.

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterbacks across the Pac-12 were hoping to impress their coaches this spring before everyone heads off for the summer break. UCLA, USC, Colorado and Arizona are among the schools that return starters from the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. But programs such as Arizona and Utah are looking at fresh faces. With the transfer portal still active, quarterback competitions are heated this spring across the league.