ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
04-05-10-18-24
(four, five, ten, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $956,000Mega Millions
08-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $319 millionPick 3 Day
2-1-1
(two, one, one)Pick 3 Night
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)Pick 4 Day
9-2-1-9
(nine, two, one, nine)Pick 4 Night
7-5-0-6
(seven, five, zero, six)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
