Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-US-IDAHO-LAWMAKER-RAPE-COMPLAINT-HEARING

Idaho lawmaker accused of rape resigns after ethics ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker accused of rape by a 19-year-old legislative intern has resigned after an ethics committee found he should be formally censured. The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March. A young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. His resignation letter was read to the full House on Thursday afternoon. The Boise Police Department is investigating the rape allegations, and von Ehlinger has not been charged.

AP-US-BISON-RESTORATION

US agency to look at bringing back bison on Montana refuge

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they will consider in coming years whether to reintroduce wild bison to a million-acre federal wildlife refuge in central Montana. Such a move would be at odds with Republicans in the state who have sought to limit where bison can roam. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans beginning in July “to engage Tribes and stakeholders on the topics of bison and bighorn sheep reintroductions” on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. The remote landscape of badlands and prairie is bisected by the Missouri River. Bison historically roamed the area but were wiped out by overhunting across most of North America in the late 19th century.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown extends Oregon COVID emergency as cases spike

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is extending Oregon’s state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations. The declaration allows Brown to issue executive orders restricting activity and helps the state utilize federal COVID-relief funds, the governor’s office said Thursday. Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining. The restaurant sector has objected to Brown’s action.

YELLOWSTONE-BICYCLISTS

Yellowstone closes southern road to bicyclists during spring

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Bicyclists will no longer be allowed to ride into Yellowstone National Park through the south gate before the road opens for motorized vehicles each spring. After spring plowing, Yellowstone officials keep some of the park’s interior roads closed to motorized vehicles for several weeks while opening them to human-powered recreation. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the park recently announced a permanent ban on bikes between the South Entrance and Grant Village during spring shoulder season. Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says high snowbanks along the road make it less safe for bicyclists to use in springtime.

DROUGHT-PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Despite snow, rain, Pacific Northwest faces drought

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Despite a healthy amount of snowfall in the North Cascades over the winter and some recent rain, the Pacific Northwest slid into the “abnormally dry” drought category last week. Kelsey Jencso of the Montana Climate Office says there’s been an intensification of dryness since February. Much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho are already experiencing moderate, severe and even extreme levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Ryan Lucas of the NOAA’s Northwest River Forecast Center said low precipitation will likely continue through July. He says rainfall isn’t keeping pace with normal levels.

IDAHO-CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Idaho governor signs ‘nondiscrimination’ education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law. The Republican governor signed the bill late Wednesday. It allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students, and have been holding up education budget bills until Little signed this bill involving what is taught in schools.