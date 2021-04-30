Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-POLICE-KILLING-OREGON-INVESTIGATION

Oregon officials to investigate police killing of man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general and a district attorney announced a joint investigation will be conducted into the police killing of Robert Delgado in Portland. The shooting occurred April 16 after a 911 caller reported Delgado had been seen practicing quick-draws in a park with what looked like a pistol but was not pointing it at anyone. Minutes after officers arrived, Officer Zachary DeLong shot and killed Delgado. It turned out the handgun was a replica. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt expect a grand jury will determine if the use of deadly force was a legal act of self-defense or defense of others.

OREGON-GUN CONTROL

After emotional statements, Oregon House passes gun bill

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has passed a bill, after emotional debate on both sides, that would mandate safe storage of firearms and ban them from the state Capitol. The bill next goes to the Senate, which had passed a much narrower version of the bill before it was amended. Two separate gun bills had been watered down somewhat and then combined into one measure. The bill is aimed at reducing the number of accidentally shootings by children who get ahold of guns, of suicides and of mass shootings. Republican lawmakers said the bill will deprive people the ability to protect themselves.

AP-US-PROTEST-DRIVER-ARREST

Driver at California protest agrees to admit gun violations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California man who drove a pickup truck through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd last year has agreed to plead guilty to federal firearms offenses. No one was hurt in the incident in Pasadena but the case involves an illegally obtained gun that 28-year-old Benjamin Jong Ren Hung brought with him to counterprotest. The San Marino resident who also has a home in Lodi entered into a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The felonies involve firearms illegally purchased in Oregon and Washington.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-HAIRSTYLES

Oregon House approves bill to ban hairstyle discrimination

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure passed by the Oregon state House would prohibit public schools and employers from discriminating against hairstyles associated with race. Following a 58-0 vote Wednesday, the bill now heads to the state Senate. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports House Bill 2935 would expand existing laws against discrimination to explicitly include “physical characteristics that are historically associated with race,” including hair styles such as braids, locs and twists. The bill is part of a national campaign that emerged after a Black high school wrestler in New Jersey was forced to cut off his dreadlocks before competing in 2018.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown extends Oregon COVID emergency as cases spike

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is extending Oregon’s state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations. The declaration allows Brown to issue executive orders restricting activity and helps the state utilize federal COVID-relief funds, the governor’s office said Thursday. Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining. The restaurant sector has objected to Brown’s action.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington changes COVID-19 vaccine allocations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has seen a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, leading the state to adjust the way it is allocating supply to ensure more doses are being sent to areas where the demand is highest. Previously, the state Department of Health allocated doses to counties proportionally based on their population. Now, allocation decisions will be based on health care provider requests, in addition to population size of counties. All state residents over age 16 have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination since April 15. As of Thursday, more than 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered and nearly 30% of the state has been fully vaccinated.

PEDESTRIAN HIT DIES

Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Portland crosswalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police said Faustino Jurado was believed to be operating a mobility scooter in a crosswalk on April 11 when a driver hit him. Police say Jurado was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries but investigators learned last week that he had died. Investigators obtained video footage showing the crash and involved vehicle, which appears to be a gray or silver 2002 to 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with an extended cab.

OREGON-EARTHQUAKES

Quakes strike off Oregon coast, no tsunami expected

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Multiple earthquakes occurred off the Oregon coast. KOIN reports that the United States Geological Service said the four quakes happened about 180 miles to the west of the Coos Bay area — all within about 40 minutes early Thursday. The earthquakes ranged from 4.3 to 5.4 in magnitude and were all over six miles in depth. No tsunami is expected.