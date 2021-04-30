Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Mother of slain man sues Seattle over handling of CHOP

SEATTLE (AP) — The mother of a 19-year-old Seattle man fatally shot during last summer’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit claims officials were negligent in allowing Seattle police to abandon the department’s East Precinct and surrounding area. It says that decision invited lawlessness that led to his death. Donnitta Sinclair’s son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was shot and killed across the street from Cal Anderson Park on June 20. She alleges in her lawsuit that bad decisions, confusion, miscommunication and poor planning by city officials contributed to his death.

AP-US-MARIJUANA-SOCIAL-EQUITY

Social equity in marijuana industry still largely pipe dream

DENVER (AP) — As marijuana legalization proliferates in the U.S., social equity has been a selling point. The goal is to have more Black people and other minorities in ownership positions to make up for decades of drug laws that disproportionately punished them. But so far the desire for equity has far outstripped realities. The limited statistics available indicate business owners and investors at the top of the booming legal industry remain overwhelmingly white. One reason is that aspiring minority owners with little or no business experience are overmatched in a cutthroat market dominated by large international companies. Colorado rolled out its equity program earlier this year. It includes a provision allowing new license holders to partner and learn from an existing marijuana business owner.

NUCLEAR SITE-LEAKING TANK

US: Nuclear waste tank in Washington state may be leaking

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground. The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday that Tank B-109 holds 123,000 gallons of radioactive waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The giant tank was constructed during the Manhattan Project and received waste from Hanford operations from 1946 to 1976. The Washington state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were notified. The Energy Department says the small leak produces no increased health or safety risk to the Hanford workforce or the public.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-DIASPORA

As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of Indians around the world are watching in horror and despair as their home country registers the fourth-highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The fear mingles with guilt among Indian Americans as the U.S. continues reopening, moving forward and healing. People of Indian descent abroad are united in a sense of frustration. They can do little but offer financial assistance or help find resources from oceans away. They also wrestle with a sense of privilege and try to convince family and friends in India to abide by safety protocols while enjoying their own relaxed restrictions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington changes COVID-19 vaccine allocations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has seen a slowdown in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, leading the state to adjust the way it is allocating supply to ensure more doses are being sent to areas where the demand is highest. Previously, the state Department of Health allocated doses to counties proportionally based on their population. Now, allocation decisions will be based on health care provider requests, in addition to population size of counties. All state residents over age 16 have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination since April 15. As of Thursday, more than 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered and nearly 30% of the state has been fully vaccinated.

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS-SECRETARY

Cheryl Strange named new head of Department of Corrections

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Cheryl Strange as secretary of the state’s Department Corrections, the first woman to lead the agency. Strange is currently secretary of the state’s Department of Social and Health Services. She replaces Steve Sinclair, who announced his retirement in January. Strange had previously served at DOC, working as deputy secretary from 2008 to 2011. Before her current role at DSHS, she previously served as CEO of Western State Hospital. Strange takes over at DOC on May 15.

AP-US-PROTEST-DRIVER-ARREST

Driver at California protest agrees to admit gun violations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California man who drove a pickup truck through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd last year has agreed to plead guilty to federal firearms offenses. No one was hurt in the incident in Pasadena but the case involves an illegally obtained gun that 28-year-old Benjamin Jong Ren Hung brought with him to counterprotest. The San Marino resident who also has a home in Lodi entered into a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The felonies involve firearms illegally purchased in Oregon and Washington.

CLARK COUNTY-DEPUTY SHOOTING

Panel examines Washington state deputy’s shooting of driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state panel of prosecutors will examine an investigation into a fatal shooting of a Black motorist by a Clark County deputy in early February. The investigation indicated that the officer fired as he was grappling with the driver, who had refused orders to get out of his car and instead put the vehicle in motion. The Columbian newspaper reported that the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys created the panel to help assess whether the deputy’s actions were legally justified in the death of 30-year-old Jenoah Donald. The case will be the first reviewed under the new model.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown extends Oregon COVID emergency as cases spike

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is extending Oregon’s state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations. The declaration allows Brown to issue executive orders restricting activity and helps the state utilize federal COVID-relief funds, the governor’s office said Thursday. Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining. The restaurant sector has objected to Brown’s action.

NEWHOUSE-CHALLENGERS

Newhouse draws GOP challengers after impeachment vote

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state voted to impeach President Donald Trump this year, and he has the primary challengers to prove it. At least three Republicans have said they will challenge Newhouse in next year’s election for the 4th District U.S. House seat, representing central Washington. They include former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, and Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler. Newhouse was easily re-elected last November, and has been in Congress since 2015. He has said he will run for a fifth term in 2022, even though many Republican county organizations demanded that Newhouse resign after becoming one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year.