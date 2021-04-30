Mariners face the Angels after Kikuchi’s solid performance

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Los Angeles Angels (12-11, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (14-12, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.36 ERA, .92 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-1, 2.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +130, Angels -150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Houston.

The Mariners are 3-4 against opponents from the AL West. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Angels have gone 5-7 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 32 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: France leads the Mariners with 28 hits and has 13 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .602.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .174 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (undisclosed), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

