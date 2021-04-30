Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LEGISLATURES

An Idaho lawmaker was accused of raping an intern; a Missouri lawmaker of abusing his children. In North Dakota and Oregon, a pair lawmakers faced claims of a pattern of sexual harassment. By David A. Lieb and Keith Ridler. SENT: 910 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown defended her decision Friday to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying for the second week in a row the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. By Sara Cline. SENT: 670 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK TEEN VACCINE CLINIC PROTESTS

BEND, Ore. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site, prompting the church that provided a parking lot for the event to call police. SENT: 410 words.

PORTLAND MAYOR DEATH THREAT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI says it’s helping the Portland Police Bureau in an investigation into a video posted on social media that includes a threat of violence against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he does not resign. SENT: 310 words.

IN BRIEF

TAX EVASION SENTENCE: 2 who shielded $3.8M in income in tax evasion case sentenced.

CASINO CHIP THEFT: Man arrested after thousands in chips stolen from casino.

MISSING MAN ALZHEIMER’s BODY: Man with Alzheimer’s who left care facility found dead

JAIL BOOKING CRITERIA: Multnomah County sheriff lowers jail booking criteria.

