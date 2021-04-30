Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $96 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $609 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 to $2.70 per share.

Portland General Electric shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4.5% in the last 12 months.

