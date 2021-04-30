Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 30 12:40 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Vancouver, touring Clark County Food Bank and meeting with partner agencies (12:40 PM PDT), joining a discussion with Career Connect Washington (1:30 PM PDT), dropping by a Washington State Labor Council vaccination site (2:45 PM PDT), and joining a ‘Take it Outside’ event with Parks and Recreation and U.S. Park Service, Grant House, 1101 Officers Row, Vancouver (2:45 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend the first three events. TV pool coverage for the entire day will be provided by KPTV and media interested in footage should contact them directly. * The “Take It Outside” event will be open to all media, but media unavailable to attend may acquire coverage from KPTV and The Columbian

Friday, Apr. 30 5:30 PM Protest calls on President Biden to waive IP rights on vaccines – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant leads protest calling on President Joe Biden to ‘immediately waive the intellectual property restrictions on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine’

Location: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 500 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Apr. 30 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Friday, Apr. 30 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Saturday, May. 01 8:40 AM Windermere Cup Regatta – Annual Windermere Cup Regatta, held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year competitors for the trophy include the men and women’s varsity eights from the University of Washington and the University of California Berkeley * Last year’s race was cancelled

Location: Montlake Cut, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.windermerecup.com, https://twitter.com/WindermereCup, #WindermereCup

Contacts: Windermere Services Company, events@windermere.com, 1 206 527 3801

Saturday, May. 01 Washington state opens coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Washingtonians over 16 years

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136