Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A police watchdog agency released a report saying a Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer’s demonstrations violated department policies to protect life and safety. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests nationwide, including in Seattle. The Office of Police Accountability received a total of 19,000 complaints involving the demonstrations. In a report released Friday, the agency said the officer’s actions were dangerous, ill-advised and undermined public trust in the police department. Chief Adrian Diaz had not seen the Office of Police Accountability report by Friday afternoon so no decision has been made regarding discipline.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man who’s banned from a casino in southwest Washington is accused of stealing $12,500 in chips. The Columbian reports police say Lucas Bunn entered the ilani Casino Resort Tuesday while disguised in a gray wig and construction vest. Authorities were advised at about 7:50 a.m. that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Documents say he ran when approached by security. Documents say he was arrested nearby and officers found a grinder and 25 $500 chips in his possession. Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site. The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district. Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.