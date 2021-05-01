Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks addressed one of their needs by selecting Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft. The Seahawks took the speedy playmaker to add to a wide receiver group that already includes Tyler Locket and DK Metcalf but lacked depth. Eskridge is undersized at 5-foot-9 and may project as more of a slot receiver in the NFL. But his speed is elite and could end up being a matchup problem for Seattle opponents.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore and Tom Murphy homered, Seattle’s bullpen earned its ninth win this season and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4. Shohei Ohtani hit his eighth home run for the Angels, who chased Seattle starter Chris Flexen after four innings. Four Mariners relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to one run and two hits in five innings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Damian Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip. Lillard scored 22 points in the second half as the Blazers broke away late in the third quarter to snap the Nets’ four-game winning streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who are 3-0 on their trip as they try to fight their way out of seventh place in the Western Conference. Kevin Durant rested for the Nets, and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu is excited to be playing basketball again, nearly eight months after spraining her ankle 21/2 games into her rookie season with the New York Liberty. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft is raring to go after a long rehab process. Her team will tip off the 25th WNBA season on May 14 at home against Indiana.