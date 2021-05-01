ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

13-31-36-40-44

(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Lotto America

12-17-28-29-46, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.49 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Pick 3 Day

6-7-4

(six, seven, four)

Pick 3 Night

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Day

0-6-3-7

(zero, six, three, seven)

Pick 4 Night

2-9-2-9

(two, nine, two, nine)

Powerball

35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

Weekly Grand

03-04-12-16-31

(three, four, twelve, sixteen, thirty-one)