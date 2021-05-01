ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
13-31-36-40-44
(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000Lotto America
12-17-28-29-46, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.49 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $345 millionPick 3 Day
6-7-4
(six, seven, four)Pick 3 Night
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)Pick 4 Day
0-6-3-7
(zero, six, three, seven)Pick 4 Night
2-9-2-9
(two, nine, two, nine)Powerball
35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 millionWeekly Grand
03-04-12-16-31
(three, four, twelve, sixteen, thirty-one)
