Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE PROTEST

Seattle police watchdog calls officer’s actions dangerous

SEATTLE (AP) — A police watchdog agency released a report saying a Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer’s demonstrations violated department policies to protect life and safety. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests nationwide, including in Seattle. The Office of Police Accountability received a total of 19,000 complaints involving the demonstrations. In a report released Friday, the agency said the officer’s actions were dangerous, ill-advised and undermined public trust in the police department. Chief Adrian Diaz had not seen the Office of Police Accountability report by Friday afternoon so no decision has been made regarding discipline.

CASINO CHIP THEFT

Man arrested after thousands in chips stolen from casino

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man who’s banned from a casino in southwest Washington is accused of stealing $12,500 in chips. The Columbian reports police say Lucas Bunn entered the ilani Casino Resort Tuesday while disguised in a gray wig and construction vest. Authorities were advised at about 7:50 a.m. that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Documents say he ran when approached by security. Documents say he was arrested nearby and officers found a grinder and 25 $500 chips in his possession. Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. defends decision to increase COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.

BC-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN VACCINE CLINIC-PROTESTS

Oregon high school clinic draws anti-vaccine protesters

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site. The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district. Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.

MARIJUANA-SOCIAL EQUITY

Marijuana social equity: Seeds planted but will they grow?

DENVER (AP) — Marijuana advocates often tout social equity as a reason for legalization. The thinking is that helping Black people and others punished by strict drug laws join the legal industry as owners allows them to benefit from the same drug that put them behind bars. But so far the desire for equity has outstripped realities across the U.S. The limited statistics available indicate owners and investors at the top remain overwhelmingly white. One reason is that aspiring minority owners with little or no business experience are overmatched in a cutthroat market dominated by large international companies. Colorado’s new equity program allows new license holders to partner and learn from existing owners.

PROTEST-OREGON LAWMAKER CHARGED

Oregon lawmaker charged for breach of Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors have levelled two criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol in December. Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. Oregon State Police struggled to force the rioters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Marion County Deputy District Attorney told Nearman’s attorney that his client must appear in court on May 11 or face arrest.

WASHINGTON STATE-ATHLETIC DEFICIT

WSU proposes plan to achieve balance athletic budget by 2023

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Leaders of Washington State University have released a plan to balance the Department of Athletics annual budget by 2023 and eventually retire long-term debt of more than $100 million. The school also reinforced its commitment to remain in the Pac-12. The plan will be presented during the WSU Board of Regents meeting, May 6 and 7. If approved, approximately $35.6 million in external financing would be issued as general university bonds to help cover revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington State will also restore the university commitment to pay the annual Pac-12 affiliation fees of $2.4 million starting in fiscal 2023. No new student fees are being proposed in the plan.

TRAIN-FATALITY

Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Friday morning in downtown Monroe. Some streets in the area were blocked by the train, which stopped after the accident and remained there during the death investigation. Police and medics responded to the scene, east of the Main Street railroad crossing, at about 6:15 a.m. after receiving reports of someone being struck by a train, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available about the victim.

FATAL SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Mother of slain man sues Seattle over handling of CHOP

SEATTLE (AP) — The mother of a 19-year-old Seattle man fatally shot during last summer’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit claims officials were negligent in allowing Seattle police to abandon the department’s East Precinct and surrounding area. It says that decision invited lawlessness that led to his death. Donnitta Sinclair’s son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was shot and killed across the street from Cal Anderson Park on June 20. She alleges in her lawsuit that bad decisions, confusion, miscommunication and poor planning by city officials contributed to his death.

NUCLEAR SITE-LEAKING TANK

US: Nuclear waste tank in Washington state may be leaking

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground. The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday that Tank B-109 holds 123,000 gallons of radioactive waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The giant tank was constructed during the Manhattan Project and received waste from Hanford operations from 1946 to 1976. The Washington state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were notified. The Energy Department says the small leak produces no increased health or safety risk to the Hanford workforce or the public.