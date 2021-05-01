WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

Hit 5

04-07-22-31-34

(four, seven, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $215,000

Keno

15-22-29-31-37-38-39-40-41-46-48-49-54-58-65-70-72-74-77-79

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Lotto

15-25-26-37-48-49

(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Match 4

07-09-14-15

(seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Powerball

35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million