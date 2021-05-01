WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)Hit 5
04-07-22-31-34
(four, seven, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000Keno
15-22-29-31-37-38-39-40-41-46-48-49-54-58-65-70-72-74-77-79
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)Lotto
15-25-26-37-48-49
(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 millionMatch 4
07-09-14-15
(seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $345 millionPowerball
35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
