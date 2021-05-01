Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Saturday, May. 01 8:40 AM Windermere Cup Regatta – Annual Windermere Cup Regatta, held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year competitors for the trophy include the men and women’s varsity eights from the University of Washington and the University of California Berkeley * Last year’s race was cancelled

Location: Montlake Cut, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.windermerecup.com, https://twitter.com/WindermereCup, #WindermereCup

Contacts: Windermere Services Company, events@windermere.com, 1 206 527 3801

——————–

Saturday, May. 01 Washington state opens coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Washingtonians over 16 years

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136