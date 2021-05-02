Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors have levelled two criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol in December. Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. Oregon State Police struggled to force the rioters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Marion County Deputy District Attorney told Nearman’s attorney that his client must appear in court on May 11 or face arrest.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says it’s helping the Portland Police Bureau in an investigation into a video posted on social media that includes a threat of violence against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he does not resign. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports an anonymous account posted the video on Twitter Wednesday. In it, an unidentified masked narrator says they are speaking on behalf of a “small collective from within the anarchist and anti-fascist community.” The person alleges that the mayor has blood on his hands and next time it might be his own. In a statement, the FBI encouraged anyone with information about the video’s creators to contact either the FBI or police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site. The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district. Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.