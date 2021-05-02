Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ATLANTA (AP) — The shootings in Georgia and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed division between different generations of the community. Many young activists say their parents and other elders are saddened by the violence but question the value of protests and other collective action. Young organizers are more hopeful that they can pressure prosecutors and lawmakers to address a wave of assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. In addition to holding rallies and vigils across the country, they have shared stories of racist encounters and used the hashtag #StopAsianHate to raise awareness about the dangers Asian Americans face.

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a shopping mall near Seattle. The Tukwila Police Department wrote on Twitter that the shooting Saturday at the Westfield Southcenter mall appeared to be “an isolated incident between potentially known individuals.” There was no immediate word of any arrest. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg identified the victims as two men, ages 32 and 27. One shopper, Wesley Eubanks of Olympia, told The Associated Press he was in the cosmetics store Lush with his wife when he heard about a half-dozen shots.

REPUBLIC, Wash. (AP) — About 10% of the population of Republic, a small city in north-central Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak traced to large indoor events last month at the local Fraternal Order of Eagles hall. Ferry County Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed more than 100 cases, with one reported death, since the April 9-11 events, including a membership drive that featured dinner, live music and a 1980s-themed karaoke night. Some patients have had to be transferred to Wenatchee and Yakima because of a lack of capacity. Less than one-quarter of the county’s residents have received a vaccine, according to the health district, but officials said the outbreak has increased interest in it.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Efforts to raise gas taxes for roads and bridges are slowing in states as discussions are picking up in Washington about a big transportation funding boost. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association says the number of transportation funding plans being proposed in states is down by nearly half. So far, not a single state transportation tax increase has passed. But states could be in line for more federal money. President Joe Biden and Republican members of Congress have proposed separate infrastructure spending bills. Part of a coronavirus relief act signed by Biden also could potentially go toward transportation projects.