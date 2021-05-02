Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were done even before the NFL draft had finished. The Seahawks had just three picks and seemed to hit what were deemed their needs picking up a wide receiver, cornerback and offensive lineman. Seattle selected D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round, then added Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown in the fourth round and Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe in the sixth. Seattle will need depth at linebacker and could use another wide receiver. And there is continued buzz about a reunion with former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared Walsh homered in consecutive innings, Mike Trout hit his 28th long ball in Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners 10-5. Walsh followed Trout’s 10th career first-inning homer in Seattle with a solo shot, then added a two-run drive in the second that made it 8-0. His second multi-homer game marked the fourth time an Angels player connected in the first two innings. Trout is the only Mariners opponent with more than 20 home runs in Seattle. Anthony Rendon had a two-run double in the five-run second and added a two-run homer in the fourth to complete the scoring for the Angels. Griffin Canning struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings for the win.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu is excited to be playing basketball again, nearly eight months after spraining her ankle 21/2 games into her rookie season with the New York Liberty. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft is raring to go after a long rehab process. Her team will tip off the 25th WNBA season on May 14 at home against Indiana.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Iowa State’s leading scorer last season is transferring to Gonzaga. Rasir Bolton says on Twitter that he’s “110% committed” to the Zags. Bolton averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Cyclones last season. Bolton started 50 of 51 games in two seasons at Iowa State and averaged 15 points.