Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROTEST-OREGON LAWMAKER CHARGED

Oregon lawmaker charged for breach of Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors have levelled two criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol in December. Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. Oregon State Police struggled to force the rioters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Marion County Deputy District Attorney told Nearman’s attorney that his client must appear in court on May 11 or face arrest.

PORTLAND MAYOR DEATH THREAT

FBI, cops investigating death threat against Portland mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says it’s helping the Portland Police Bureau in an investigation into a video posted on social media that includes a threat of violence against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he does not resign. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports an anonymous account posted the video on Twitter Wednesday. In it, an unidentified masked narrator says they are speaking on behalf of a “small collective from within the anarchist and anti-fascist community.” The person alleges that the mayor has blood on his hands and next time it might be his own. In a statement, the FBI encouraged anyone with information about the video’s creators to contact either the FBI or police.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. defends decision to increase COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.

BC-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN VACCINE CLINIC-PROTESTS

Oregon high school clinic draws anti-vaccine protesters

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site. The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district. Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-LEGISLATURES

With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The most recent resignation occurred Thursday in Idaho, where Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had been accused of raping an intern. The incidents come three-and-a-half years after the #MeToo movement brought public attention to sexual misconduct claims against people in power. An Associated Press tally finds that at least 109 state lawmakers in 40 states have faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017. Of those, 43 resigned or were expelled and 42 faced other repercussions.

TAX EVASION SENTENCE

2 who shielded $3.8M in income in tax evasion case sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon City couple who shielded more than $3.8 million in income in a tax evasion case will serve three years of probation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Karl Brady and Laura Brady failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2008 through 2015 and must pay it in restitution. Karl Brady also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Court records say the plea agreement called for each of them to plead guilty. Karl Brady was an owner of Northwest Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a Gladstone-based residential mental health treatment center for adolescents. Court documents say he and others concealed income from the center for over a decade.

CASINO CHIP THEFT

Man arrested after thousands in chips stolen from casino

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man who’s banned from a casino in southwest Washington is accused of stealing $12,500 in chips. The Columbian reports police say Lucas Bunn entered the ilani Casino Resort Tuesday while disguised in a gray wig and construction vest. Authorities were advised at about 7:50 a.m. that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Documents say he ran when approached by security. Documents say he was arrested nearby and officers found a grinder and 25 $500 chips in his possession. Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

JAIL BOOKING CRITERIA

Multnomah County sheriff lowers jail booking criteria

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese has sent out a special order to deputies permitting people arrested for misdemeanor crimes to be booked into jail. KGW reports previously, police officers issued a citation for misdemeanor crimes including reckless burning and criminal mischief and ordered the person to appear in court later. A memo signed by the sheriff says the change in booking criteria took effect on April 23. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Chris Liedle said the changes were in the “interest of public safety” and will have little to no impact on the corrections system. The special order comes after recent violent demonstrations in Portland in which several businesses and public buildings were vandalized.