Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 20 people were arrested during May Day protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Police in Seattle said 14 people were arrested for crimes including obstruction, property destruction, reckless driving and assault on Saturday as several marches wound through the downtown area. About 150 people participated in a non-violent march in support of migrant workers, workers rights and racial equality in Seattle. In Portland, peaceful demonstrations during the day gave way to violent demonstrations Saturday night in which windows were broken at multiple businesses near City Hall. About 100 people were involved in that march and police announced six arrests.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Most states are encouraging renewable energy but a new program in Wyoming does the opposite. A $1.2 million legal fund recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon would bankroll lawsuits against other states that block overseas exports of Wyoming coal and whose climate change regulations shut down Wyoming coal-fired power plants. A Gordon spokesman says the fund sends a message that Wyoming will protect its interests in court. Wyoming and Montana already are suing Washington state for holding up development of a coal export facility. A legal scholar is skeptical, saying such lawsuits don’t stand much chance.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors have levelled two criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol in December. Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. Oregon State Police struggled to force the rioters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Marion County Deputy District Attorney told Nearman’s attorney that his client must appear in court on May 11 or face arrest.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says it’s helping the Portland Police Bureau in an investigation into a video posted on social media that includes a threat of violence against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he does not resign. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports an anonymous account posted the video on Twitter Wednesday. In it, an unidentified masked narrator says they are speaking on behalf of a “small collective from within the anarchist and anti-fascist community.” The person alleges that the mayor has blood on his hands and next time it might be his own. In a statement, the FBI encouraged anyone with information about the video’s creators to contact either the FBI or police.