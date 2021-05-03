Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington residents will have new tool to help keep them safe when an earthquake strikes on Tuesday when the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System goes live. Once launched, ShakeAlert will be able to send residents an alert on their mobile phones, providing valuable seconds of warning to take cover before the shaking from an earthquake reaches their location. Washington state has the second-highest earthquake risk in the United States. It also has one of the highest tsunami risks. The system is designed to give residents time to take cover in the event of an earthquake but it cannot predict when an earthquake will strike.

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two hikers who became stranded on a ledge along a remote coastal area of Olympic National Park. The crew went out at about 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving distress calls about two people in trouble near Hoh Head on the Pacific coast. Arriving at the scene, they learned the hikers had become stranded about 150 feet from the water line after climbing to retreat from rising tides. The Coast Guard air crew hoisted both hikers from the cliff’s ledge and flew them to Forks Airport, where they were reported to be in good condition.

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 20 people were arrested during May Day protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Police in Seattle said 14 people were arrested for crimes including obstruction, property destruction, reckless driving and assault on Saturday as several marches wound through the downtown area. About 150 people participated in a non-violent march in support of migrant workers, workers rights and racial equality in Seattle. In Portland, peaceful demonstrations during the day gave way to violent demonstrations Saturday night in which windows were broken at multiple businesses near City Hall. About 100 people were involved in that march and police announced six arrests.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Most states are encouraging renewable energy but a new program in Wyoming does the opposite. A $1.2 million legal fund recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon would bankroll lawsuits against other states that block overseas exports of Wyoming coal and whose climate change regulations shut down Wyoming coal-fired power plants. A Gordon spokesman says the fund sends a message that Wyoming will protect its interests in court. Wyoming and Montana already are suing Washington state for holding up development of a coal export facility. A legal scholar is skeptical, saying such lawsuits don’t stand much chance.