Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOSTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and Portland held on for a 129-119 win over the Boston Celtics that extended the Trail Blazers’ winning streak to four. Damian Lillard had 26 points and 13 assists for Portland. Carmelo Anthony finished with 13 points including a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to help seal it after Boston pulled within two points. The Trail Blazers improved to 4-0 on their six-game road trip. They entered the game in seventh in the Western Conference playoff standings and are trying to work their way out of the play-in round. Jayson Tatum scored 33 to lead Boston.

SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Sheffield and four relievers combined on a five-hitter to take two of three in the series. Sheffield was shaky early, letting two baserunners reach in each of the first three innings. But the Angels never got the hit they needed to capitalize on any of the traffic on the bases. Dylan Moore’s two-out RBI single in the fourth gave Seattle the lead and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later.

SEATTLE (AP) — Brad Smith scored one goal and assisted on another, Raúl Ruidíaz scored twice, and the Seattle Sounders stymied Javier Hernández and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-0 win. Seattle remained unbeaten on the young season, getting a pair of goals 3 minutes apart in the first half and keeping Chicharito from continuing his early-season scoring barrage. Ruidíaz volleyed a cross from Smith past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for Seattle’s first goal. Smith scored the second moments later and Ruidíaz added a third in second-half stoppage time. Hernández had five goals in the first two games for the Galaxy but was shut down by the Sounders.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League is appealing to Oregon Governor Kate Brown to make an exception to the current coronavirus restrictions and allow fans into the Challenge Cup final Saturday between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC. The Thorns clinched a spot in the preseason tournament’s final game and the right to host the event at Providence Park, but the governor on Friday moved 15 counties to “extreme risk” status. As part of the “extreme risk” designation, fans are no longer allowed to attend outdoor sporting events, even outdoors.