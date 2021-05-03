Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CENSUS-FASTEST GROWING STATES

Booms in Idaho, Utah buck the curve of slowing US growth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth, which dipped to the lowest level since the Great Depression. In Utah, births largely drove what has been the fastest growth in the country over the past decade. In neighboring Idaho, newcomers from California and other states helped it capture the second spot. Both states have long been lightly populated. Their expansion comes with breakneck economic growth that has driven housing prices far above wages and sparked concern about strains on infrastructure.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-LEGISLATURES

With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The most recent resignation occurred Thursday in Idaho, where Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had been accused of raping an intern. The incidents come three-and-a-half years after the #MeToo movement brought public attention to sexual misconduct claims against people in power. An Associated Press tally finds that at least 109 state lawmakers in 40 states have faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017. Of those, 43 resigned or were expelled and 42 faced other repercussions.

IDAHO-DISPUTE-STATE-SHUTDOWN

Idaho facing potential government shutdown starting in June

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal analysis has determined legislation intended to change the effective date of some 200 pieces of previously passed legislation should be amended to avoid a potential Idaho government shutdown in June. The Idaho attorney general’s office sent the analysis Thursday to a nonpartisan government entity that supports state lawmakers. The document obtained by The Associated Press says the legislation as written could pass a court challenge, but the consequences for failing could be severe. Typically, laws don’t take effect until 60 days after the Legislature adjourns. But the current legislative session is going so long that it could delay the effective dates of budget bills needed to keep government running.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. defends decision to increase COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.

BC-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN VACCINE CLINIC-PROTESTS

Oregon high school clinic draws anti-vaccine protesters

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site. The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district. Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.

BC-US-IDAHO-LAWMAKER-RAPE-COMPLAINT-HEARING

Idaho lawmaker accused of rape resigns after ethics ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker accused of rape by a 19-year-old legislative intern has resigned after an ethics committee found he should be formally censured. The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March. A young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. His resignation letter was read to the full House on Thursday afternoon. The Boise Police Department is investigating the rape allegations, and von Ehlinger has not been charged.