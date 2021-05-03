Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTS

14 arrested in Seattle, 6 in Portland during May Day marches

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 20 people were arrested during May Day protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Police in Seattle said 14 people were arrested for crimes including obstruction, property destruction, reckless driving and assault on Saturday as several marches wound through the downtown area. About 150 people participated in a non-violent march in support of migrant workers, workers rights and racial equality in Seattle. In Portland, peaceful demonstrations during the day gave way to violent demonstrations Saturday night in which windows were broken at multiple businesses near City Hall. About 100 people were involved in that march and police announced six arrests.

AP-US-WYOMING-COAL-LAWSUITS

Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Most states are encouraging renewable energy but a new program in Wyoming does the opposite. A $1.2 million legal fund recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon would bankroll lawsuits against other states that block overseas exports of Wyoming coal and whose climate change regulations shut down Wyoming coal-fired power plants. A Gordon spokesman says the fund sends a message that Wyoming will protect its interests in court. Wyoming and Montana already are suing Washington state for holding up development of a coal export facility. A legal scholar is skeptical, saying such lawsuits don’t stand much chance.

PROTEST-OREGON LAWMAKER CHARGED

Oregon lawmaker charged for breach of Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors have levelled two criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol in December. Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. Oregon State Police struggled to force the rioters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Marion County Deputy District Attorney told Nearman’s attorney that his client must appear in court on May 11 or face arrest.

PORTLAND MAYOR DEATH THREAT

FBI, cops investigating death threat against Portland mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says it’s helping the Portland Police Bureau in an investigation into a video posted on social media that includes a threat of violence against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he does not resign. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports an anonymous account posted the video on Twitter Wednesday. In it, an unidentified masked narrator says they are speaking on behalf of a “small collective from within the anarchist and anti-fascist community.” The person alleges that the mayor has blood on his hands and next time it might be his own. In a statement, the FBI encouraged anyone with information about the video’s creators to contact either the FBI or police.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. defends decision to increase COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.

BC-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEEN VACCINE CLINIC-PROTESTS

Oregon high school clinic draws anti-vaccine protesters

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside a Bend, Oregon, high school attracted anti-vaccine protesters who heckled teenagers as they entered the site. The Bend La Pine School Board is offering the vaccine at six different clinics at Central Oregon high schools between now and June 3 in hopes of stemming an outbreak that’s sickened at least 95 students and staff in the district. Students showing up for shots this week were heckled by protesters and the school board has received hate mail over the decision to hold the clinics. The clinics in Bend, Sisters and Redmond will be staffed by Mosaic Medical.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-LEGISLATURES

With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The most recent resignation occurred Thursday in Idaho, where Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had been accused of raping an intern. The incidents come three-and-a-half years after the #MeToo movement brought public attention to sexual misconduct claims against people in power. An Associated Press tally finds that at least 109 state lawmakers in 40 states have faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017. Of those, 43 resigned or were expelled and 42 faced other repercussions.

TAX EVASION SENTENCE

2 who shielded $3.8M in income in tax evasion case sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon City couple who shielded more than $3.8 million in income in a tax evasion case will serve three years of probation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Karl Brady and Laura Brady failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2008 through 2015 and must pay it in restitution. Karl Brady also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Court records say the plea agreement called for each of them to plead guilty. Karl Brady was an owner of Northwest Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a Gladstone-based residential mental health treatment center for adolescents. Court documents say he and others concealed income from the center for over a decade.