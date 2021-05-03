Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HIKER RESCUE

Coast Guard air crew rescues hikers on coastal ledge

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two hikers who became stranded on a ledge along a remote coastal area of Olympic National Park. The crew went out at about 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving distress calls about two people in trouble near Hoh Head on the Pacific coast. Arriving at the scene, they learned the hikers had become stranded about 150 feet from the water line after climbing to retreat from rising tides. The Coast Guard air crew hoisted both hikers from the cliff’s ledge and flew them to Forks Airport, where they were reported to be in good condition.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTS

14 arrested in Seattle, 6 in Portland during May Day marches

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 20 people were arrested during May Day protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Police in Seattle said 14 people were arrested for crimes including obstruction, property destruction, reckless driving and assault on Saturday as several marches wound through the downtown area. About 150 people participated in a non-violent march in support of migrant workers, workers rights and racial equality in Seattle. In Portland, peaceful demonstrations during the day gave way to violent demonstrations Saturday night in which windows were broken at multiple businesses near City Hall. About 100 people were involved in that march and police announced six arrests.

AP-US-WYOMING-COAL-LAWSUITS

Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Most states are encouraging renewable energy but a new program in Wyoming does the opposite. A $1.2 million legal fund recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon would bankroll lawsuits against other states that block overseas exports of Wyoming coal and whose climate change regulations shut down Wyoming coal-fired power plants. A Gordon spokesman says the fund sends a message that Wyoming will protect its interests in court. Wyoming and Montana already are suing Washington state for holding up development of a coal export facility. A legal scholar is skeptical, saying such lawsuits don’t stand much chance.

ASIAN AMERICANS-GENERATIONAL DIVIDE

Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

ATLANTA (AP) — The shootings in Georgia and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed division between different generations of the community. Many young activists say their parents and other elders are saddened by the violence but question the value of protests and other collective action. Young organizers are more hopeful that they can pressure prosecutors and lawmakers to address a wave of assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. In addition to holding rallies and vigils across the country, they have shared stories of racist encounters and used the hashtag #StopAsianHate to raise awareness about the dangers Asian Americans face.

SOUTHCENTER MALL-SHOOTING

2 men found with injuries after mall shooting near Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a shopping mall near Seattle. The Tukwila Police Department wrote on Twitter that the shooting Saturday at the Westfield Southcenter mall appeared to be “an isolated incident between potentially known individuals.” There was no immediate word of any arrest. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg identified the victims as two men, ages 32 and 27. One shopper, Wesley Eubanks of Olympia, told The Associated Press he was in the cosmetics store Lush with his wife when he heard about a half-dozen shots.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REPUBLIC

Indoor events bring virus outbreak in Republic, Washington

REPUBLIC, Wash. (AP) — About 10% of the population of Republic, a small city in north-central Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak traced to large indoor events last month at the local Fraternal Order of Eagles hall. Ferry County Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed more than 100 cases, with one reported death, since the April 9-11 events, including a membership drive that featured dinner, live music and a 1980s-themed karaoke night. Some patients have had to be transferred to Wenatchee and Yakima because of a lack of capacity. Less than one-quarter of the county’s residents have received a vaccine, according to the health district, but officials said the outbreak has increased interest in it.

AP-US-INFRASTRUCTURE-STATES

States see potential federal windfall, go slow on road taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Efforts to raise gas taxes for roads and bridges are slowing in states as discussions are picking up in Washington about a big transportation funding boost. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association says the number of transportation funding plans being proposed in states is down by nearly half. So far, not a single state transportation tax increase has passed. But states could be in line for more federal money. President Joe Biden and Republican members of Congress have proposed separate infrastructure spending bills. Part of a coronavirus relief act signed by Biden also could potentially go toward transportation projects.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE PROTEST

Seattle police watchdog calls officer’s actions dangerous

SEATTLE (AP) — A police watchdog agency released a report saying a Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer’s demonstrations violated department policies to protect life and safety. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests nationwide, including in Seattle. The Office of Police Accountability received a total of 19,000 complaints involving the demonstrations. In a report released Friday, the agency said the officer’s actions were dangerous, ill-advised and undermined public trust in the police department. Chief Adrian Diaz had not seen the Office of Police Accountability report by Friday afternoon so no decision has been made regarding discipline.

CASINO CHIP THEFT

Man arrested after thousands in chips stolen from casino

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man who’s banned from a casino in southwest Washington is accused of stealing $12,500 in chips. The Columbian reports police say Lucas Bunn entered the ilani Casino Resort Tuesday while disguised in a gray wig and construction vest. Authorities were advised at about 7:50 a.m. that a man was in the casino’s high limits area using a drill to break into the chips table, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Documents say he ran when approached by security. Documents say he was arrested nearby and officers found a grinder and 25 $500 chips in his possession. Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. defends decision to increase COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to implement further restrictions in one-third of Oregon’s counties, saying that for the second week in a row, the state leads the nation with the fastest growing infection rate and that she is “gravely concerned” about hospital capacity. In an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly virus, restaurants in 15 counties closed indoor dining on Friday and significant capacity reductions were implemented in gym, indoor sports facilities and indoor entertainment space. This week, the Oregon Health Authority reported that the state recorded its fifth straight week where cases have increases by 20% more.