Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINATED SECTIONS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More people will be allowed at indoor and outdoor spectator events and indoor religious services if there are designated COVID-19 vaccination sections, under new guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee Monday. SENT: 320 words.

OREGON TECH STRIKE

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Oregon Institute of Technology’s faculty union and its administration say they are nearing an agreement as the first strike by a faculty union at an Oregon public university continues into the second week. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF

NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOT RETAINED: Roseburg High School ‘Indians’ mascot to remain.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL VANDALISM: Holocaust Memorial in Oregon defaced by vandals

