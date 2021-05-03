WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
8-2-6
(eight, two, six)Hit 5
05-08-14-22-35
(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000Keno
03-04-05-07-11-18-19-26-30-31-32-40-48-54-57-58-66-70-72-77
(three, four, five, seven, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven)Lotto
10-28-33-38-41-42
(ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1 millionMatch 4
03-05-15-17
(three, five, fifteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $345 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
