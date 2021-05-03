Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, May. 03.
Monday, May. 03 2:00 PM Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on legislative bills
Location: Olympia, WA
Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee
Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136
Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, the bill action will not be open to the public. There will be time for media Q & A. * The bill action can be viewed on TVW.
Tuesday, May. 04 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov
Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov
Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.
Tuesday, May. 04 5:30 PM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov
Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov
Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.
Tuesday, May. 04 T-Mobile Q1 2021 earnings – T-Mobile Q4 2021 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020
Weblinks: http://www.t-mobile.com/, https://twitter.com/TMobile
Contacts: T-Mobile US media relations, MediaRelations@t-mobile.com
Tuesday, May. 04 8:00 AM Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Full year 2020 AGM
Location: Expeditors, 1015 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings
Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427
Tuesday, May. 04 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile
Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210
Tuesday, May. 04 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Q1 2021 Results
Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings
Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427
Tuesday, May. 04 T-Mobile US Inc: Q1 2021 Results
Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile
Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210
Wednesday, May. 05 April Sales
Weblinks: http://www.costco.com
Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203
