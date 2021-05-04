Dunn scheduled to start for Seattle against Baltimore

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Baltimore Orioles (14-15, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (16-14, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 7.48 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -132, Orioles +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Mancini and the Orioles will take on the Mariners Tuesday.

The Mariners are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 23 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 10-5 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .374 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .553.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Cole Sulser earned his first victory and Mullins went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Anthony Misiewicz took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 23 RBIs and is batting .268.

Mullins leads the Orioles with five home runs and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .194 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.