Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. One made inquiries into how the intern herself could be referred for criminal charges. Another shared links to a blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life with thousands of people online. Members of an anti-government group harassed the young woman after she testified in a hearing. The intern, who asked that her name be kept private, said the harassment has been overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from harassment in the future.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. appeals court gave little indication of how it might rule concerning the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports team. The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard virtual arguments Monday in the case that could have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead. Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year. Bans have been enacted in several states. The judges focused at one point on whether the case was still relevant because one of the plaintiffs had dropped out of Boise State University.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Senate panel rejected legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over decisions by the federal government and courts, with lawmakers citing its potential violation of the Idaho and U.S. constitutions. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 Monday to kill the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, who after the meeting said he would bring forward revamped legislation next year to try again. Federal actions involving abortion, gun laws, taxes and other issues could have been challenged under the proposed measure. The range of those issues made lawmakers uncomfortable.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth, which dipped to the lowest level since the Great Depression. In Utah, births largely drove what has been the fastest growth in the country over the past decade. In neighboring Idaho, newcomers from California and other states helped it capture the second spot. Both states have long been lightly populated. Their expansion comes with breakneck economic growth that has driven housing prices far above wages and sparked concern about strains on infrastructure.