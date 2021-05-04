Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lack of adequate shelter beds has long plagued Oregon. Recently it was estimated that 10,000 people in the state sleep outside on any given night — a number that has likely increased during the pandemic. On Monday, Oregon lawmakers passed a bill that they say will make it easier and quicker for communities to create emergency shelters and temporary housing. House Bill 2006, which passed 26-1, will remove barriers to siting shelters by temporarily adjusting land use laws and waiving some design, planning and zoning regulations. The bill, which is awaiting consideration by Gov. Kate Brown, would expire in July 2022, although shelters could remain open.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former speaker of the Oregon House and current lobbyist in Salem has been accused by Portland Police of soliciting sex from an undercover officer. The charge was first reported by the Portland Tribune. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Democrat Dave Hunt lives in Milwaukie and represented portions of northern Clackamas County in the Legislature for a decade. He was one of eight men arrested by the Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit undercover operation last month. Police say officers posted decoy ads online and Hunt responded to arrange payment for sexual acts. He has been charged with misdemeanor commercial sexual solicitation. Hunt released a statement through his attorney saying he denies the allegations.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee allows more people at indoor and outdoor spectator events and indoor religious services if there are designated vaccination sections. The change affects capacity at sporting events, graduations and other events for counties in the second and third phases of the state’s economic reopening plan. A vaccination card or other documentation that proves vaccination status will be needed for access to vaccination sections. The new rules take effect immediately. Children between age 2 and 15 are allowed in vaccination sections if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Children under the age of 2 do not need a COVID-test in order to be admitted to a vaccinated section with a vaccinated adult.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Institute of Technology’s faculty union and its administration say they are nearing an agreement as the first strike by a faculty union at an Oregon public university continues into the second week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the union said Monday its bargaining team is drafting a third settlement package. The two parties will return to negotiations Monday afternoon. In a statement the union said some of the most pressing fights are over union rights to bargain over issues that impact livelihoods and fair and equitable compensation practices. Oregon Tech Vice President Ken Fincher says the administration is feeling like movement is happening toward an agreement.