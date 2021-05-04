Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Corrections says in-person visits will soon resume at state correctional facilities. The state suspended all visitations on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19, so it’s been over a year since in-person visits were allowed. Corrections officials say with the number of vaccinations rising, the department has finalized months of planning for operations to safely reopen structured in-person visitation. Approved visitors can now submit an appointment request form online. Visits are scheduled to start May 9, which is Mother’s Day. One-hour visits with people 16 years old or older will be allowed once a month, and visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Insurance companies are paying a $6 million settlement in a lawsuit brought against Kiwanis International and local Kiwanis clubs by seven men who were sexually abused at a Centralia group home for boys decades ago. Washington state agencies placed foster children at the Kiwanis Vocational Home, which operated from 1979 to 1994, but the facility proved to be a nightmare for many. Boys were molested by other boys, staff and directors, and in some cases they were sent to do odd jobs at homes in the community where they were further abused. Attorney Darrell Cochran said that in recent years Washington state has paid $29.6 million to settle claims brought by 54 former residents.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee allows more people at indoor and outdoor spectator events and indoor religious services if there are designated vaccination sections. The change affects capacity at sporting events, graduations and other events for counties in the second and third phases of the state’s economic reopening plan. A vaccination card or other documentation that proves vaccination status will be needed for access to vaccination sections. The new rules take effect immediately. Children between age 2 and 15 are allowed in vaccination sections if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Children under the age of 2 do not need a COVID-test in order to be admitted to a vaccinated section with a vaccinated adult.

SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates say they’re divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said Monday that they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion. How the couple end up settling their estate and any impact on the foundation will be closely watched.